Arms licence policy not applicable to Assam’s inter-state areas: CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the arms licence policy that he announced would not be applicable to the state’s areas bordering Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Responding to queries, he clarified Assam has always maintained that inter-state border issues are matters that can and should be resolved through mutual understanding and trust.

“We do not view these regions as vulnerable in the context of national security threats. Accordingly, the arms licence policy will not be applicable to the inter-state border areas of Assam,” the chief minister posted on X.