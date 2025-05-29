Bengal's development is a foundational pillar for India's growth: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that as India advances towards becoming a developed nation, Bengal's participation is both expected and essential. “With this intention, the Central Government is continuously giving new impetus to infrastructure, innovation and investment here,” the Prime Minister said, adding that West Bengal’s development is the foundation of India’s future.

“This city gas distribution project is not just a pipeline project, it is an example of doorstep delivery of government schemes,” said the PM Modi after inaugurating several projects in West Bengal. “We are moving towards an India where energy is cheap, clean and easily available,” he added.

In a significant move to expand the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in India, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the CGD project in Alipurduar, West Bengal.

Addressing the gathering, he extended his greetings to the people of West Bengal from the historic land of Alipurduar. He highlighted the region’s rich cultural significance, noting that it is not only defined by its borders but also by its deep-rooted traditions and connections.