Bengal's development is a foundational pillar for India's growth: PM Modi
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that as India advances towards becoming a developed nation, Bengal's participation is both expected and essential. “With this intention, the Central Government is continuously giving new impetus to infrastructure, innovation and investment here,” the Prime Minister said, adding that West Bengal’s development is the foundation of India’s future.
“This city gas distribution project is not just a pipeline project, it is an example of doorstep delivery of government schemes,” said the PM Modi after inaugurating several projects in West Bengal. “We are moving towards an India where energy is cheap, clean and easily available,” he added.
In a significant move to expand the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in India, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the CGD project in Alipurduar, West Bengal.
Addressing the gathering, he extended his greetings to the people of West Bengal from the historic land of Alipurduar. He highlighted the region’s rich cultural significance, noting that it is not only defined by its borders but also by its deep-rooted traditions and connections.
The Prime Minister remarked that Alipurduar shares its boundary with Bhutan, while Assam lies on the other side, surrounded by the natural beauty of Jalpaiguri and the heritage of Cooch Behar as integral parts of the region. He expressed his privilege to visit this prosperous land, underscoring its role in Bengal’s heritage and unity.
“Bengal’s development as a foundational pillar of India’s future,” he said, remarking that today marks the addition of another strong milestone in that journey.
He announced the launch of the City Gas Distribution Project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, which will provide clean, safe, and affordable piped gas to over 2.5 lakh households. Modi noted that this initiative will remove the worry of purchasing LPG cylinders, ensuring a secure gas supply to families.
He stated that the expansion of CNG stations would enhance access to green fuel, resulting in cost savings, improved time efficiency, and environmental benefits. He congratulated the citizens of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar on this new beginning.
“City Gas Distribution Project is not merely a pipeline initiative but a testament to the government’s commitment to doorstep delivery of essential services,” he emphasised.
Highlighting India’s significant advancements in the energy sector and the country’s rapid transition towards a gas-based economy, the Prime Minister noted that in 2014, city gas services were available in only 66 districts. Today, the City Gas Distribution Network has expanded to over 550 districts nationwide. He pointed out that this network is now reaching villages and smaller towns, ensuring access to piped gas for millions of households.
Modi remarked that the widespread adoption of CNG has transformed public transport, contributing to a substantial reduction in pollution levels. He emphasised that this shift not only improves the health of citizens but also eases financial burdens.
Stressing that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has accelerated India’s move towards a gas-based economy, Modi noted that the scheme, launched in 2016, has significantly improved the lives of millions of poor women by freeing them from smoke-filled kitchens, improving their health, and enhancing dignity in household cooking spaces.
The Prime Minister also pointed out that in 2014, the country had fewer than 14 crore LPG connections, whereas today, the number has surpassed 31 crore—bringing the vision of universal gas access closer to reality. He stated that the government has bolstered the gas distribution network across the country to ensure it reaches every corner.
PM Modi further noted that the number of LPG distributors has more than doubled; while India had fewer than 14,000 distributors before 2014, the number now exceeds 25,000. He emphasised that gas cylinders are now easily available even in rural areas, making clean cooking fuel accessible to households across the nation.
The Prime Minister went on to highlight the importance of the Urja Ganga Project, describing it as a revolutionary step towards a gas-based economy. He stated that under this initiative, gas pipelines have been extended to connect India’s eastern states, significantly improving gas access in West Bengal and neighbouring regions.
PM Modi said these efforts by the Central Government have not only broadened energy access but also generated new employment opportunities across both urban and rural areas. He remarked that from pipeline construction to gas supply, job creation has increased on multiple levels, strengthening the industrial ecosystem that relies on gas-based industries.
“India is now progressing towards a future where energy is affordable, clean, and universally accessible,” the Prime Minister stated.