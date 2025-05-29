‘Better things to do’: Tharoor hits back at 'zealots' after Congress flak over surgical strike remarks

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has hit back at critics within his own party after facing backlash for praising the Narendra Modi government's response to terrorism, particularly its decision to carry out surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC).

Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party Indian delegation as part of the Centre's global outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, said he has “better things to do” than respond to “critics and trolls” who he claims have distorted his remarks.

Addressing the controversy, Tharoor clarified that his comments about India’s surgical strikes were specifically in reference to retaliatory actions following terrorist attacks, not past military conflicts.