BJP using Op Sindoor as 'shield' to hide 'political, diplomatic failure' of PM Modi-led government, alleges Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to take political advantage of Operation Sindoor with its reported plans to distribute vermilion among women across the country and said that the drive was a "shield" to hide the Modi government's "political and diplomatic failure."

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak referred to reports that have claimed the Modi government is preparing to take the success of Operation Sindoor to every household, under which 'sindoor' will be given to women as a gift from June 9, when the Modi government completes one year of its third term.

"It is a matter of great shame that the Modi government wants to use the vermilion as a shield to hide its political and diplomatic failure. How low will the Modi government stoop to take credit for the valour and bravery of the armed forces?" she asked at a press conference at the party's headquarters at 24, Akbar Road here.

The BJP has officially not shared any details of its plans for its anniversary celebrations to mark one year of 'Modi government 3.0'.

There was no immediate comment from the ruling party on the Congress' claims.