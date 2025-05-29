CDS to present vision on future warfare, innovation at Shangri-La Dialogue 2025

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will visit Singapore from 30 May to 1 June 2025 to attend the 22nd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted annually by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday said, “The Chief of Defence Staff will address the academia, think tanks and researchers and speak on the topic ‘Future Wars and Warfare’. He will also participate in the simultaneous special sessions as part of the event and address on the topic ‘Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges’.”

During the visit, General Anil Chauhan will hold bilateral meetings with Chiefs of Defence Forces and senior military leadership from several foreign countries, including those from Australia, the European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia’s premier defence and security summit that brings together defence ministers, military chiefs, policymakers and strategic experts from across the globe. The event will witness leaders from 40 nations addressing Indo-Pacific security challenges.

“The engagements will provide a platform to strengthen defence cooperation, discuss mutual security interests and enhance India’s strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region,” the MoD added.