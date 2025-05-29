Centre directs states, UTs adjoining Pakistan border to hold second Civil Defence mock drills on May 31

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday directed the state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh to carry out an extensive civil defence drill across districts on the evening of May 31.
The exercise is aimed at bolstering preparedness and raising awareness in areas susceptible to cross-border threats, the MHA said in the order, adding that the Directorate of General Fire Service, Civil Defence & Home Guards has found ‘critical gaps were found’ in the fist such exercise, which was conducted earlier on seventh of this month.
“Instructions to take necessary actions to suitably address the issues were also issued by this Directorate through a letter dated May 9, 2025. Accordingly, emergency powers were invoked and funding arrangement through the SDRF was also made,” the MHA said in the order.
It further said, “In order to augment the civil defence preparedness against hostile attack, a second Exercise ‘Operation Shield’ in all the districts of states/UTs, adjoining Western border is hereby planned to be held on May 31, 2025.”
Incidentally, the decision to proceed with the drills follows a recent deferment. Exercises were earlier planned for Thursday in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, J&K and Chandigarh, but were postponed due to administrative reasons.
Sources, however, have indicated that such drills would now become a monthly occurrence in the states and UTs adjoining the Pakistan border.
During the exercises, residents will be advised to stay vigilant and comply with all directives from authorities.
The key objectives of the drills include testing the functionality of control rooms and air raid warning systems. The exercises will also evaluate the performance of civil defence services such as wardens, fire-fighting units, rescue operations, depot management, and the formulation of evacuation strategies.
In the order the MHA said, “General Silent recall of Civil Defence Wardens/Volunteers, stakeholders from local administration and youth volunteers like NCC, NSS, NYKS, Bharat Scouts & Guides should be made to man different services and assist civil administration in implementation of various CD measures.”
It also asked for activation of Hotlines between the Air Force and Civil Defence Control rooms and activation of centrally controlled and operated Air Raid Sirens and complete blackout measures adjoining civilian habitations, excluding emergency and critical services.
“One of the Military Station is attacked by a swarm of enemy drones and assistance by the Station Commander from the Civil administration to evacuate the families to a safer place is sought. The simulation of the evacuation of 20 victims to a safer place needs to be practised. In view of mass injuries, augmentation of medical teams and requirement of 30 units of blood is sought for the injured,” it said.
During the previous drill, air raid sirens were sounded and civilians, including students, were briefed on civil defence procedures for self-protection and assisting others in the event of an attack. These exercises - the first on such a scale since the 1971 war with Pakistan - were held at 250 sites across 33 states and union territories.