Centre directs states, UTs adjoining Pakistan border to hold second Civil Defence mock drills on May 31

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday directed the state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh to carry out an extensive civil defence drill across districts on the evening of May 31.

The exercise is aimed at bolstering preparedness and raising awareness in areas susceptible to cross-border threats, the MHA said in the order, adding that the Directorate of General Fire Service, Civil Defence & Home Guards has found ‘critical gaps were found’ in the fist such exercise, which was conducted earlier on seventh of this month.

“Instructions to take necessary actions to suitably address the issues were also issued by this Directorate through a letter dated May 9, 2025. Accordingly, emergency powers were invoked and funding arrangement through the SDRF was also made,” the MHA said in the order.

It further said, “In order to augment the civil defence preparedness against hostile attack, a second Exercise ‘Operation Shield’ in all the districts of states/UTs, adjoining Western border is hereby planned to be held on May 31, 2025.”

Incidentally, the decision to proceed with the drills follows a recent deferment. Exercises were earlier planned for Thursday in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, J&K and Chandigarh, but were postponed due to administrative reasons.