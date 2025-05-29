Chandigarh Diary | Shub din for Punjab as its ‘puttar’ takes lead

At 25, Shubman Gill has scripted history by becoming the first India Test captain from Punjab since Bishan Singh Bedi (1976-78). Gill, who is used to seeing fans go gaga over him in the stadium, has now become the cynosure of all eyes in the state’s political circles. From Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, leaders cutting across party lines hailed him as the next big leader in the sport. “Heartiest congratulations to all Punjabis on our ‘Punjab Da Puttar’ @Shubmangill becoming India’s new Test cricket captain!’’ Badal wrote on X.

AAP in dock over arrest of its MLA in graft case

Things looked up for AAP MLA from Jalandhar (Central) Raman Arora when he first stepped into politics. But in a dramatic fall from grace, he was recently arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case. Far from being embarrassed by the legislator’s arrest, AAP is seizing the development to score brownie points with voters, suggesting that the party is so upright that it doesn’t even spare its own leaders found to be tainted. However, the party’s Amritsar (North) MLA, former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, does not seem to buy it. Singh, who never shies away from pointing fingers at his own party, expressed concerns about Arora’s proximity to CM Bhagwant Mann’s family.

Cong legislature party leader not named yet

The Congress high command is in no hurry to name Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Haryana. But Haryana Congress chief Udhay Bhan is still loyal to former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. As the meeting of the Haryana assembly selection committee was delayed due to non-availability of CLP leader for the selection of the state information commissioner, the BJP-led state government asked Bhan to nominate the seniormost leader to represent the party in the meeting. Bhan nominated Hooda for the meeting. The 3-member committee comprised of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Hooda instead of leader of opposition and minister-in-charge.

