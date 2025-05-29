CRPF jawan sacked for marrying Pakistani woman moves J&K High Court

SRINAGAR: A CRPF jawan from Jammu and Kashmir, Munir Ahmed, who was dismissed from service for marrying a Pakistani woman, has moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to challenge his termination.

Ahmed, through his counsel Ankur Sharma, a BJP leader, filed a petition in the Jammu wing of the High Court contesting his sacking. Justice Javed Iqbal Wani has issued notices to the respondents – Director General CRPF, and Commandants of the CRPF’s 41 Battalion at Bangrasia, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), and 72 Battalion at Sodra, Sunderbani in J&K’s Rajouri district.

The court has directed the respondents to file their objections on or before the next date of hearing, which has been scheduled for June 30.

Munir Ahmed, who joined CRPF in 2017 and has served in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, J&K and Madhya Pradesh, was dismissed from service on May 2 for marrying a Pakistani woman, Menal Khan, who is also his cousin.

Ahmed maintains that he had informed the CRPF headquarters about his intention to marry a Pakistani national. “My marriage with Pakistani national Menal Khan, who is also my cousin, was decided by our elders during my childhood. In 2022, I informed the CRPF officials of my intent to marry a Pakistani national (Menal Khan) and sought permission for marriage. Responding to a letter dated 24/01/2023 by CRPF in which some queries were raised, I submitted required documents on 18/10/2023. Again, on 05/11/2023, I sought clearance/NOC for marriage with Menal,” Munir told The New Indian Express.