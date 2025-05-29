Dalit family demolishes temple they built after embracing Christianity in Chhattisgarh; Hindutva brigade protests

RAIPUR: Tension prevailed at Bhatanpali after a Dalit family that got converted into Christianity dismantled a temple built by them, leading to a protest by cadres of Bajrang Dal in the outskirts of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh town.

The police arrested five, including three members of the Dalit family after the incident.

A senior police officer told TNIE that the Sarthi family had built the temple in 2020 on government land, though there was no idol placed inside and only the structure existed.

The family accepted the Christian faith a year ago, and the temple was dismantled by a JCB machine.

"As the news spread, a group of Bajrang Dal cadres arrived and, claiming that their religious sentiments were hurt, attempted to reach out to a nearby church to vandalise it in retaliation, but the police intervened and prevented it," the officer said.

The existing church was built on private land some 25 years ago.