Day is not far when people in PoK will return to India voluntarily: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: People of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are part of the Indian family and the day is not far when they will return to India's mainstream voluntarily, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Laying out India's policy approach towards Pakistan, Singh said New Delhi has "redesigned and redefined" its strategy and response to terrorism and that possible dialogue with Islamabad will be only on terrorism and PoK.

In an address at the CII Business Summit, the defence minister largely attempted to reach out to people of PoK, saying India considers them to be part of its "own" family.

"I believe that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are our own, part of our family," he said.

"We have full faith that those of our brothers who are geographically and politically separated from us today will also return to the mainstream of India someday listening to their voice of soul," he added.