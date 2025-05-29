Domicile policy to be introduced in Ladakh UT

SRINAGAR: After Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, the domicile policy would be introduced in Ladakh Union Territory with a 15 years timeline from 2019, said the Ladakh leaders after successful talks with centre.

This was agreed upon during High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting chaired by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and attended by representatives of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic

Alliance (KDA), which is an amalgam of various political, social, trade and religious groups of Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh UT, in New Delhi yesterday.

LAB executive member Chering Dorje said the MHA has agreed to a cap of 15 years for domicile in Ladakh UT and it would be notified by the central government within a week.

“15 years timeline has been fixed for a person to be treated as a domicile of Ladakh. It means a person would be required to live in Ladakh for 15 years prospectively from 2019. A person would qualify to be a domicile of Ladakh only in 2034. Till 2034, none can qualify to be a domicile of Ladakh,” he said.