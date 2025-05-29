Gas gun spark causes runway fire at Surat airport; three flights, helicopter diverted

AHMEDABAD: A sudden blaze sparked by a gas gun used to deter bird strikes led to a grassfire near the runway at Surat International Airport on Thursday afternoon, briefly halting flight operations and causing panic among ground staff and passengers.

Firefighting vehicles rushed to the scene moments after the alarm was raised, dousing the flames with water. The incident unfolded just as an aircraft was preparing for take-off, prompting a swift emergency response.

The fire was quickly brought under control, allowing the runway to resume operations. Flight movement has since returned to normal.

According to sources, the grassfire near the runway disrupted several scheduled flights and helicopter operations. A private airline’s Surat-Delhi service was among the affected, facing delays due to limited runway access.

A Hyderabad-Surat flight was also impacted as emergency protocols were activated. In addition, a helicopter en route to Surat was held back, and the Bangalore-Surat flight experienced temporary disruption amid the chaos.