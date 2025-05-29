Gas gun spark causes runway fire at Surat airport; three flights, helicopter diverted

AHMEDABAD: A sudden blaze sparked by a gas gun used to deter bird strikes led to a grassfire near the runway at Surat International Airport on Thursday afternoon, briefly halting flight operations and causing panic among ground staff and passengers.
Firefighting vehicles rushed to the scene moments after the alarm was raised, dousing the flames with water. The incident unfolded just as an aircraft was preparing for take-off, prompting a swift emergency response.
The fire was quickly brought under control, allowing the runway to resume operations. Flight movement has since returned to normal.
According to sources, the grassfire near the runway disrupted several scheduled flights and helicopter operations. A private airline’s Surat-Delhi service was among the affected, facing delays due to limited runway access.
A Hyderabad-Surat flight was also impacted as emergency protocols were activated. In addition, a helicopter en route to Surat was held back, and the Bangalore-Surat flight experienced temporary disruption amid the chaos.
A sudden fire near the runway grounded the Surat-Delhi flight that was preparing for take-off, according to sources. As emergency crews responded, an incoming helicopter was forced to divert to the nearby Hazira helipad.
Simultaneously, a private airline’s flight was rerouted to Ahmedabad due to the runway shutdown. The disruption halted all take-offs and landings, affecting at least three subsequent flights. As of now, the airport authority has not issued an official statement on the incident.
Airport Director Anand Sharma told local media that the fire broke out in a grassy area within the operational zone around 1:30 p.m., triggered by a spark from a gas gun used to prevent bird strikes.
“A spark from the gas gun caused the fire,” Sharma said. “Immediate action was taken to stop it from spreading to the runway, which had to be closed until 2:45 p.m.”
Airport fire engines swiftly brought the blaze under control, but not before it disrupted multiple flights. As the firefighting operation continued, the incoming Surat-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Ahmedabad due to safety concerns. Shortly after, the Bangalore-Surat flight was also rerouted, this time to Vadodara.