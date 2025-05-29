Indore family announces Rs 5 lakh reward for tracing newly-wed couple who went missing in Meghalaya
BHOPAL: An Indore-based transporter family has announced a Rs 5 lakh cash bounty for tracing its newly-wed couple Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, who have been missing in Meghalaya since May 23.
The Raghuvanshi family’s eldest son and Raja’s brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, told TNIE on Thursday.
The couple got married on May 11 and left for a trip to the Northeast ten days later.
"After offering prayers at Goddess Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati, they went on a honeymoon trip to Shillong, from where they hired a scooter and set out for Sohra (Cherrapunjee) on May 23," said Sachin.
"We last talked to them over the phone at 1.23 pm on May 23, but after that, their phones have been sounding switched off, while the scooter they hired to get there too has been found abandoned,” Sachin added.
Raja's brother Vipin and Sonam’s brother Govind, subsequently went to Meghalaya on May 25, after which the local police started acting on the matter.
"Our Indore MP Shankar Lalwani too is camping in Shillong, coordinating with authorities there for searching Raja and Sonam. Also, our state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav and cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya are coordinating with the Meghalaya government in the matter,” Sachin said.
Sachin, the eldest of three Raghuvanshi brothers, however, demanded that if possible, the Army should also be pressed into the search operations.
In Shillong, meanwhile, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Sumer Solanki were continuously holding meetings with the top bureaucrats and cops of Meghalaya to keep a tab on the search operations.
Meanwhile, the Meghalaya CM, Conrad Sangma, assured that all possible efforts are underway to search for the missing Indori couple.
“An unfortunate incident happened. We received reports that a newlywed couple from Madhya Pradesh, who had come to Sohra, Meghalaya, had gone missing. My Madhya Pradesh counterpart has spoken with me. I received a call from the office of the Home Minister, Government of India. I have been monitoring the situation personally on a daily basis,” Sangma said in a video.
“The SP (of East Khasi Hills district), as well as the entire administration and the police force, have been on the job 24X7 to find the missing couple. Not only our administration, entire village and community in that area are participating in the search operation. We are using all possible technologies available. This is a pre-monsoon time, and the entire Cherrapunjee belt is known for heavy rainfall. It is a very difficult task as we move along but we are giving our best to find the couple,” he added.
Back in Indore, the additional commissioner of police (ACP-Law and Order) Amit Singh said they are in constant touch with their counterparts in the East Khasi Hill district of Meghalaya, from where the young couple are missing for the last six days.
As per information with the local police in Meghalaya, the couple visited Nongriat on May 23 and later, Mawlakhiat. There has been no trace of them since. Their phones have also remained switched off.
This is the second such incident in Meghalaya in recent times. Early April, a tourist from Hungary died, and his body was recovered from a village in the Sohra area, 12 days after he was reported missing.
After Puskas Zsolt’s disappearance, the Hungarian Embassy had filed a missing complaint report with Meghalaya police. The police had then ruled out any foul play in Zsolt’s death and suspected he might have died after a fall.
After that incident, the district administration had issued an advisory for the safety of tourists. They were urged to exercise extreme caution near cliffs, jungles and water bodies, and hire certified local guides.