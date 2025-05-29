Indore family announces Rs 5 lakh reward for tracing newly-wed couple who went missing in Meghalaya

BHOPAL: An Indore-based transporter family has announced a Rs 5 lakh cash bounty for tracing its newly-wed couple Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, who have been missing in Meghalaya since May 23.

The Raghuvanshi family’s eldest son and Raja’s brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, told TNIE on Thursday.

The couple got married on May 11 and left for a trip to the Northeast ten days later.

"After offering prayers at Goddess Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati, they went on a honeymoon trip to Shillong, from where they hired a scooter and set out for Sohra (Cherrapunjee) on May 23," said Sachin.

"We last talked to them over the phone at 1.23 pm on May 23, but after that, their phones have been sounding switched off, while the scooter they hired to get there too has been found abandoned,” Sachin added.

Raja's brother Vipin and Sonam’s brother Govind, subsequently went to Meghalaya on May 25, after which the local police started acting on the matter.

"Our Indore MP Shankar Lalwani too is camping in Shillong, coordinating with authorities there for searching Raja and Sonam. Also, our state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav and cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya are coordinating with the Meghalaya government in the matter,” Sachin said.