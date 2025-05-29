MahaYuti Maha crack widens as BJP plans to go solo in local body election

MUMBAI: In what could send its partners in Maharashtra’s Mahayuti government, Shiv Sena and NCP, into a tizzy, the BJP is working on a plan to contest the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra independently.
The BJP’s idea reportedly is to expand its footprint in the state by having no truck with its allies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met senior party leaders during his recent tour to Mumbai, where this decision was reportedly taken. Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party are deputy chief ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.
Elections have been due for the last two to four years in more than 27 municipal corporations, including Asia’s richest civic body — the BMC. The Supreme Court recently asked the state election commission to conduct the local body elections within the next four months and requested that it declare the schedule as well.
In Thane, where Shinde has influence, the BJP will be the Sena’s primary opponent. The saffron party will contest against Ajit Pawar’s NCP in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad regions. Sources said the meeting chaired by Shah underscored that the Mahayuti alliance should not restrict the BJP’s growth in Maharashtra.
They explained the rationale behind the move: “BJP is the national party. The local body elections are the right platform and moment to expand the party’s footprint and strengthen its network. Going solo in local body elections will serve as a dress rehearsal and help the BJP prepare for the 2029 assembly elections on its own.
The argument was that “the BJP is the single largest party with 132 MLAs in the 288-member assembly and will not need the help of alliance partners to return to power in 2029”.