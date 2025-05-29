MahaYuti Maha crack widens as BJP plans to go solo in local body election

MUMBAI: In what could send its partners in Maharashtra’s Mahayuti government, Shiv Sena and NCP, into a tizzy, the BJP is working on a plan to contest the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra independently.

The BJP’s idea reportedly is to expand its footprint in the state by having no truck with its allies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met senior party leaders during his recent tour to Mumbai, where this decision was reportedly taken. Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party are deputy chief ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

Elections have been due for the last two to four years in more than 27 municipal corporations, including Asia’s richest civic body — the BMC. The Supreme Court recently asked the state election commission to conduct the local body elections within the next four months and requested that it declare the schedule as well.