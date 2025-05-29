Man becomes beast after drinking: SC rejects doctor's plea seeking suspension of sentence for sexually abusing daughter

NEW DELHI: Man becomes a beast after drinking, the Supreme Court on Thursday observed while refusing to entertain the plea of a cardiologist seeking suspension of sentence for sexually assaulting his seven-year-old daughter.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said the doctor has been convicted by a trial court and it was not inclined to grant any relief.

"See, the kind of things he has done to the child. You do not deserve any relief. The child has made statements against your client. He is a perverse guy, not entitled to any suspension. They were drunk," the bench observed orally.

"You can't this to your own daughter. Why will she testify against father. She is a small girl who has withstood cross examination. Man becomes a beast after having a drink. We should not say this, but we are the most liberal bench. If we are not giving bail, there are reasons," the bench observed orally.