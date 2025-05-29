MHA approves deployment of 425 additional companies of CAPFs in J&K for Amarnath Yatra

NEW DELHI: On the request of the Jammu & Kashmir administration, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday approved deployment of an additional 425 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to bolster the security grid during the period of Amarnath Yatra between July 3 and August 9 in the Union Territory.
The MHA decision came on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his two-day visit to J&K to take stock of the security situation in the UT after ‘Operation Sindoor’ following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
According to officials, a communication in this regard has already been sent to J&K’s Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, as the decision was taken following a formal request from the J&K government dated May 20, seeking additional forces to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage to the Amarnath Shrine.
As per the plan, sources said, 156 companies are already stationed in J&K, including units from the CRPF (91), BSF (13) and from other CAPFs. An additional 425 companies will be deployed, consisting of CRPF (128, including five Mahila Coys), BSF (130), CISF (45), ITBP (55) and SSB (67). These additional deployments are to be made available in the next few days.
In its communication to the J&K administration, the MHA has clarified that all 581 companies will remain deployed until the conclusion of the Yatra, after which additional companies will be withdrawn.
It has also directed the J&K government to work out the detailed deployment plan in close coordination with the respective forces, as it is emphasised that arrangements for transportation, logistics, accommodation and other necessary facilities be managed by the UT administration.
More to these, the MHA has also issued a special direction to the Ministry of Railways to allocate sufficient train coaches for the movement of security personnel as per requirements.
In the backdrop of recent Pahalgam terror attacks, this year’s yatra, which will attract lakhs of devotees annually, will be a major challenge for the security grid, especially when those who executed the attack are still not found.