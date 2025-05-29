MHA approves deployment of 425 additional companies of CAPFs in J&K for Amarnath Yatra

NEW DELHI: On the request of the Jammu & Kashmir administration, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday approved deployment of an additional 425 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to bolster the security grid during the period of Amarnath Yatra between July 3 and August 9 in the Union Territory.

The MHA decision came on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his two-day visit to J&K to take stock of the security situation in the UT after ‘Operation Sindoor’ following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

According to officials, a communication in this regard has already been sent to J&K’s Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, as the decision was taken following a formal request from the J&K government dated May 20, seeking additional forces to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage to the Amarnath Shrine.

As per the plan, sources said, 156 companies are already stationed in J&K, including units from the CRPF (91), BSF (13) and from other CAPFs. An additional 425 companies will be deployed, consisting of CRPF (128, including five Mahila Coys), BSF (130), CISF (45), ITBP (55) and SSB (67). These additional deployments are to be made available in the next few days.