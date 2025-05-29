NF Railway completes girder launch on world’s tallest pier bridge in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved an engineering milestone with the successful completion of girder launch on the iconic Noney Bridge in Manipur.
An engineering marvel, the Noney Bridge is considered the world’s tallest railway pier bridge. It is an integral part of the 111 km long Jiribam-Imphal railway line project.
The final span of the bridge was erected successfully recently, completing the launch of all eight spans of this monumental infrastructure project.
“This achievement marks a significant milestone in the construction of the bridge, which is not only an engineering marvel but also a vital link in the region’s transport network,” NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.
According to him, what sets this bridge apart globally is its record-breaking piers—P3 and P4—each rising to an astounding height of 141 metres, making them the tallest bridge piers in the world.
The bridge features a configuration comprising steel spans arranged as 1x71.5m + 5x106m + 1x71.5m + 1x30m.
This strategic design ensures both structural stability and the ability to withstand challenging terrain and environmental conditions, reinforcing the bridge’s importance in enhancing regional connectivity and development.
Designed to withstand complex geological and climatic challenges of the region, the bridge spans difficult hilly terrain and deep valleys.
“The successful completion of its superstructure launching reflects the dedication, innovation and engineering excellence of the teams involved, working tirelessly in one of the most challenging environments in India,” Sharma said.
The Jiribam-Imphal project is one of the crucial connectivity projects for the Northeast. The section from Jiribam to Khongsang was commissioned in September 2022. Spanning over 55.36 km, this section operates regular goods trains to Khongsang.
“As the project further advances, the Khongsang-Noney (18.25 km) and the Noney-Imphal (37.02 km) sections are scheduled to be commissioned in the coming years. Upon completion, the Jiribam-Imphal railway line will transform connectivity in Manipur, driving economic growth and regional development,” Sharma added.