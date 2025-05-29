NF Railway completes girder launch on world’s tallest pier bridge in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved an engineering milestone with the successful completion of girder launch on the iconic Noney Bridge in Manipur.

An engineering marvel, the Noney Bridge is considered the world’s tallest railway pier bridge. It is an integral part of the 111 km long Jiribam-Imphal railway line project.

The final span of the bridge was erected successfully recently, completing the launch of all eight spans of this monumental infrastructure project.

“This achievement marks a significant milestone in the construction of the bridge, which is not only an engineering marvel but also a vital link in the region’s transport network,” NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

According to him, what sets this bridge apart globally is its record-breaking piers—P3 and P4—each rising to an astounding height of 141 metres, making them the tallest bridge piers in the world.

The bridge features a configuration comprising steel spans arranged as 1x71.5m + 5x106m + 1x71.5m + 1x30m.