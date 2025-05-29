‘Operation Chakra-V’: CBI busts transnational scam that posed as tech support to cheat Japanese citizens

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it has busted a cyber crime syndicate by arresting six of its alleged members, who targeted Japanese citizens as their victims.

The six accused were apprehended following searches at 19 locations in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, officials in the agency said.

They said the accused have been identified as Ashu Singh (Delhi); Kapil Ghakhar (Panipat, Haryana); Rohit Maurya from Ayodhya; and Shubham Jaiswal, Vivek Raj and Adarsh Kumar from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

“As part of its ongoing efforts to combat cyber-enabled financial crimes under Operation Chakra-V, the CBI on May 28 conducted coordinated searches... the operation culminated in the arrest of six key operatives and the dismantling of two illegal call centres engaged in a sophisticated transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens,” the agency said in an official statement after conducting ‘Operation Chakra-V’.