PM Modi to inaugurate Patna’s new airport terminal inspired by Mithila art on June 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new terminal building of Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport, popularly known as Patna airport, and lay the foundation stone of a new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, about 30 km from the state capital, on Thursday evening.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said that the new terminal building of Patna airport will start functioning from June 3. The new terminal building at Patna airport and the new civil enclave at Bihta Airport will accommodate the increasing influx of domestic travellers in and around Patna.

AAI officials told The New Indian Express on Thursday that both the new terminal at Patna airport and the proposed civil enclave at Bihta Airport would provide world-class airport facilities and experience.

“The development of modern infrastructure will strengthen Bihar’s connectivity, boost tourism, trade and investment opportunities,” a senior AAI officer said.

The design of the new terminal building at Patna airport incorporates elements of Bihar’s architectural traditions, drawing inspiration from the region’s landscape and Mithila art.