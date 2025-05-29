PM Modi to inaugurate Patna’s new airport terminal inspired by Mithila art on June 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new terminal building of Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport, popularly known as Patna airport, and lay the foundation stone of a new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, about 30 km from the state capital, on Thursday evening.
Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said that the new terminal building of Patna airport will start functioning from June 3. The new terminal building at Patna airport and the new civil enclave at Bihta Airport will accommodate the increasing influx of domestic travellers in and around Patna.
AAI officials told The New Indian Express on Thursday that both the new terminal at Patna airport and the proposed civil enclave at Bihta Airport would provide world-class airport facilities and experience.
“The development of modern infrastructure will strengthen Bihar’s connectivity, boost tourism, trade and investment opportunities,” a senior AAI officer said.
The design of the new terminal building at Patna airport incorporates elements of Bihar’s architectural traditions, drawing inspiration from the region’s landscape and Mithila art.
The new civil enclave at Bihta Airport showcases a rich blend of historical influences, spanning various periods and dynasties.
The new terminal building at Patna airport, built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, covers an area of 65,150 square metres, including the basement. It is equipped to serve 3,000 passengers (1,500 arrivals and 1,500 departures) during peak hours and 10 million passengers annually.
Passenger facilities such as 64 check-in counters, nine automatic tray retrieval systems (ATRS) in Phase I, five aerobridges, and four conveyor belts in the arrival hall are proposed in the new terminal building.
Additionally, an apron has been provisioned for 11 parking aircraft bays and a multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility on the city side, which will increase parking capacity to 1,100 cars.
Similarly, the new civil enclave at Bihta Airport is proposed to have an area of 68,000 square metres. It will be equipped to serve 3,000 passengers during peak hours and five million passengers annually up to 2047.
Besides, ancillary buildings such as multilevel car parking, service blocks, and others are planned to be constructed to augment the new terminal building.
Passenger facilities like 64 check-in counters, 16 self-check-in kiosks, 10 automatic tray retrieval systems, five aerobridges, and six conveyor belts in the arrival hall have been planned, officials familiar with the project revealed.
Patna airport is the 20th busiest airport in the country, with a passenger traffic of 38.2 lakh in 2024–25. The present building was built in 1973, authoritative sources said.
“Enhanced air connectivity will boost tourism and pilgrimage to Patna, Gaya, Bodh Gaya, Rajgir (Nalanda), Vaishali and Sitamarhi,” a senior AAI official claimed.