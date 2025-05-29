PM’s 4-state visit begins today, to address Bihar rally

NEW DELHI/PATNA : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to four states, including poll-bound Bihar, from Thursday to launch numerous development projects, as he continues his intensive tour of the country in the run-up to the first anniversary of his third term in office.

According to PMO statement, Modi will visit Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30. He will attend the “Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets Purpose and Nature nurtures Growth” programme on Thursday and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects before addressing the gathering to mark 50 glorious years of Sikkim’s statehood.

In West Bengal, he will lay the foundation stone for a City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in the Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. Later in the day, he will inaugurate the new terminal building at Patna Airport in Bihar, where assembly elections may be held by September or October. In Bihar, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of a new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, projected to be built at Rs 1,410 crore.