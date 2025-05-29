PM’s 4-state visit begins today, to address Bihar rally

NEW DELHI/PATNA : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to four states, including poll-bound Bihar, from Thursday to launch numerous development projects, as he continues his intensive tour of the country in the run-up to the first anniversary of his third term in office.
According to PMO statement, Modi will visit Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30. He will attend the “Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets Purpose and Nature nurtures Growth” programme on Thursday and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects before addressing the gathering to mark 50 glorious years of Sikkim’s statehood.
In West Bengal, he will lay the foundation stone for a City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in the Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. Later in the day, he will inaugurate the new terminal building at Patna Airport in Bihar, where assembly elections may be held by September or October. In Bihar, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of a new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, projected to be built at Rs 1,410 crore.
On Friday, the PM will unveil and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar. “As Bihar is under NDA rule and scheduled to go to polls this year, the PM will also address a public meeting after unveiling and laying the foundation of projects. He will highlight his government’s resolve to fight against terrorism and poverty,” said a BJP leader. In Bihar, the PM will also dedicate to the nation the third rail line between Sonnagar and Mohammad Ganj, built at Rs 1,330 crore.
Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said, “The PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of 16 projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore during his two-day visit to Bihar.” Bihar BJP president Dileep Jaiswal said, “The PM will be felicitated at 32 places during his roadshow in Patna on May 29.”
While returning from Karakat, the Prime Minister will officiate the launch and foundation laying of various initiatives worth Rs 20,900 crore in Kanpur Nagar, UP, and also address a public meeting, the PMO statement said.