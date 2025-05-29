Political outrage erupts as Punjab govt moves ahead with land acquisition project for urban development

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government’s ambitious plan to acquire over 24,000 acres of land in Ludhiana for urban development meets strong opposition from Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s assurances of voluntary participation and fair compensation.

The most ambitious land acquisition initiative of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Government to acquire 24,311 acres across more than 30 villages in Ludhiana for the development of urban estates may face significant hurdles. A political confrontation has erupted over the project, with both the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) declaring their opposition. They have pledged to prevent the acquisition of even an inch of land, threatening agitation if necessary. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has emphasized that the government is not forcibly acquiring land but is instead seeking consent from landowners.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal warned of a state-wide protest if the government does not withdraw the project. He stated that his party would resist any land acquisition, even if it required launching an agitation. He alleged that the project was designed to enable large-scale corruption by AAP leaders from Delhi, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Badal further demanded a ban on land sales to residents of other states and stated, “If Punjabis cannot purchase land in Himachal Pradesh, why should Punjab allow outsiders to buy land here?”

Criticizing the AAP Government, Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring sent a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, stating, “Punjab is an agricultural state. We cannot afford to sacrifice green fields to cement and concrete, especially when there is no urgent requirement. You are stripping tens of thousands of farmers of their livelihoods, pushing them from prosperity to poverty. The large-scale acquisition would not only cripple the rural economy but also threaten Punjab's agricultural identity. If executed, this will turn farmers into landless labourers in urban slums. The anger among affected communities is real and growing.” He questioned the necessity of acquiring new land when many existing colonies around Ludhiana remain underdeveloped. Warring urged Mann to reconsider the proposal, saying, “Our ancestors belong to this land and so will our children. Let's not destroy what they built.”