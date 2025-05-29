Political outrage erupts as Punjab govt moves ahead with land acquisition project for urban development

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government’s ambitious plan to acquire over 24,000 acres of land in Ludhiana for urban development meets strong opposition from Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s assurances of voluntary participation and fair compensation.
The most ambitious land acquisition initiative of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Government to acquire 24,311 acres across more than 30 villages in Ludhiana for the development of urban estates may face significant hurdles. A political confrontation has erupted over the project, with both the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) declaring their opposition. They have pledged to prevent the acquisition of even an inch of land, threatening agitation if necessary. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has emphasized that the government is not forcibly acquiring land but is instead seeking consent from landowners.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal warned of a state-wide protest if the government does not withdraw the project. He stated that his party would resist any land acquisition, even if it required launching an agitation. He alleged that the project was designed to enable large-scale corruption by AAP leaders from Delhi, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Badal further demanded a ban on land sales to residents of other states and stated, “If Punjabis cannot purchase land in Himachal Pradesh, why should Punjab allow outsiders to buy land here?”
Criticizing the AAP Government, Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring sent a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, stating, “Punjab is an agricultural state. We cannot afford to sacrifice green fields to cement and concrete, especially when there is no urgent requirement. You are stripping tens of thousands of farmers of their livelihoods, pushing them from prosperity to poverty. The large-scale acquisition would not only cripple the rural economy but also threaten Punjab's agricultural identity. If executed, this will turn farmers into landless labourers in urban slums. The anger among affected communities is real and growing.” He questioned the necessity of acquiring new land when many existing colonies around Ludhiana remain underdeveloped. Warring urged Mann to reconsider the proposal, saying, “Our ancestors belong to this land and so will our children. Let's not destroy what they built.”
Responding to opposition criticism, Chief Minister Mann reiterated during his 'AAP Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' programme in Patiala that the government is acting with transparency and consent. “Some are creating baseless panic that the government plans to forcibly acquire your land. I am here today to clarify that we are not taking away anyone's land without their agreement. We are here to seek your advice, ensure your participation, and bring development to your doorstep.” He also criticized past governments for corrupt land acquisition practices. “Earlier, leaders like Sukhbir Badal approved plans, then shared them with their favourite few, the result was massive profiteering by a few, while farmers and common people were left to suffer. Those days are gone now. We are committed to transparency and fairness.”
Mann explained the land pooling policy, noting that it is entirely voluntary and allows landowners to retain their land for farming or other uses if they choose not to participate. “Those who do not wish to give their land can continue using it for farming or other purposes.” For those who opt in, Mann detailed the benefits: “For every acre contributed, land owners receive a residential plot of 1,000 square yards in developed urban areas and a commercial space of 200 square yards for shops or showrooms.” He added, “All development costs, including roads, drainage, electricity and water supply infrastructure, will be borne by the government. For instance, if your land is worth Rs 1 crore per acre today, the developed property you receive in return will be worth Rs 3 to 4 crore. You can keep the property, rent it for consistent income, or sell it at your discretion.”
He also accused opposition leaders of hypocrisy and alleged links to the land mafia. “Half of these leaders, who now claim to stand with the people, are builders themselves. They are friends with the land mafia and were responsible for selling off Punjab's lands to their associates at throwaway prices. They fear our policies because they bring accountability and remove corruption from the system.” He assured that all agreements under the land pooling policy would be directly between the government and landowners, ensuring legal safeguards and preventing exploitation.
Highlighting the issue of illegal colonies, the Punjab CM said, “Illegal colonies mushroomed across Punjab, leaving residents without basic amenities like sewage, electricity or potable water. Builders and developers made profits and abandoned people. Our government is determined to regulate and redevelop these colonies, ensuring every resident gets access to modern facilities.”
The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), under the state housing department, has received the go-ahead to begin acquiring land for the proposed urban estate projects.