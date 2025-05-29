Sikkim poised to become global tourism, Green Model hub: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared that Sikkim is the pride of India and that the government envisions transforming the state into a global tourism destination and a Green Model State for the world.

Addressing the ‘Sikkim\@50’ event in Gangtok via videoconferencing, due to adverse weather conditions preventing his travel to the venue, Modi said, “We are advancing the 'Act East' policy with the spirit of 'Act Fast' and Sikkim and the entire Northeast are emerging as a shining chapter in India's progress.”

He emphasised the Centre’s ambition to make Sikkim an international tourism hub, highlighting the state’s potential and natural assets. “In the coming years, India is poised to emerge as a global sports superpower. The Yuva Shakti of the Northeast and Sikkim will play a pivotal role in realising this dream,” he said.

He further reiterated, “Our vision is for Sikkim to become a Green Model State not just for India but for the entire world.”

Reflecting on Sikkim’s journey over the past five decades, Modi said, “Fifty years ago, Sikkim charted a democratic future for itself. The people of Sikkim not only connected with India's geography but also with its soul.”

He noted that the nation has witnessed the fruits of this trust in the state's remarkable development. “Sikkim is the pride of the nation,” he reaffirmed, adding that the state has become a model of progress in harmony with nature.

Highlighting its economic success, he said, “Sikkim is among the states with the highest per capita income in the country. These achievements are a testament to the capabilities of the people of Sikkim.”

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of inclusive development, saying that since 2014, the government has worked with the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, development for all, with everyone’s support.

He added, “A developed India requires balanced growth, ensuring that no region is left behind while others forge ahead.”

He remarked that every region in India has unique strengths and the government has placed the Northeast at the centre of development over the past decade.

“Sikkim, along with the entire Northeast, is becoming a shining chapter in India's development story,” Modi said. “Where once the distance from Delhi posed a barrier to progress, the same region is now opening new doors of opportunity.”

He stressed that the key driver behind this transformation has been improved connectivity, which the people of Sikkim have directly experienced.