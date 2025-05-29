Team of 54 trainee forest officers attacked by bees in UP's Mirzapur

LUCKNOW: In Mirzapur, a swarm of honey bees chased and stung 54 trainee forest officers, who were saved by the villagers who drove away the bees using fire and blankets.

The bee attack left all 54 injured, with four being critical.

The forest personnel were trainees who were visiting Mirzapur from Kanpur. All the injured were taken to Madihan Community Health Centre (CHC), with four in critical condition referred to Mirzapur district hospital. After primary treatment, everyone was sent to the district hospital.

A team of trainee officers led by Kanpur Ranger Rajendra Jaiswal had arrived in Mirzapur for hands-on training.

At the time of the incident, all trainee officers were returning after inspecting the Jharinagar nursery in Madihan. According to Ranger Devendra Singh Negi, the team of trainee forest officers had reached the forest nursery located in Jharinagar for training on Tuesday early morning.

Around 11 o'clock, as the team was returning, the honey bees suddenly attacked them. It is suspected that when the trainee officers were standing near the nursery, a bird pecked at the beehive, leading the bees to start stinging.