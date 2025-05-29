Two women navy officers script maritime history after successful navigation of globe

GOA: The sea and sky bled into each other — dull grey and indistinguishable — when INSV Tarini reappeared on the Goan horizon on Thursday. The who’s who of the Indian Navy had already assembled on the long pier extending into the Zuari River at Mormugao Port, Vasco da Gama, to welcome their flagship sailing vessel.

Aboard were Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K, from Kozhikode in Kerala, and Puducherry native Roopa Alagirisamy, who had successfully navigated over 25,400 nautical miles over eight months in a voyage around the world — part of the Navy’s ambitious Navika Sagar Parikrama expeditions.

With their arrival in Goa, the two naval officers made history, becoming only the ninth and tenth Indians to have circumnavigated the globe. They are also the first all-woman pair to accomplish the feat in a double-handed mode.

Such was the magnitude of the occasion that even Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stood waiting on the pier to receive them. Speaking as the chief guest, he said, “The duo has made the nation proud by waving the tricolour across the globe.”

“This miraculous voyage is not only your achievement — it is ours as a nation,” he added, also acknowledging the many men and women who enabled the mission.

Rajnath urged the officers to document their experiences “with the same spirit with which [they had] completed it.” “Record your bittersweet experiences and learnings, so the future generation, especially young women, can draw inspiration,” he said.