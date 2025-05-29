Understaffed women's hospital in Uttarakhand's Haldwani leads to decline in deliveries; patients referred elsewhere

DEHRADUN: The only government-run women's hospital in Uttarakhand's Haldwani is facing a severe staff crunch, leading to a drastic decline in childbirths and forcing pregnant women to endure the ordeal of being referred to other facilities, particularly at night.

An insider among the hospital staff revealed that the crisis is particularly acute during night shifts, where a severe staff shortage has led to a significant decline in the hospital's delivery rate. Pregnant women arriving at the facility after dark are often denied admission for childbirth and instead face the added stress and discomfort of being referred elsewhere.

Sources confirmed the hospital's critical Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) is severely understaffed, requiring seven nurses and one medical officer but currently operating with only three out of ten sanctioned personnel. Of the four gynaecologists on staff, one is regularly deputed to Ramnagar and another is often on leave, leaving the entire women's hospital dependent on just two female doctors.

This dire situation means that serious cases, including premature deliveries, low birth weight, gestational diabetes, respiratory distress, and increased heart rates, are routinely referred to Sushila Tiwari Hospital. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. H.C. Pant stated that staff would soon be provided through outsourcing to address the shortfall.

The women's hospital is currently only able to perform phototherapy. According to hospital sources, an average of "two pregnant women are being referred to Sushila Tiwari Hospital every day." The sources added that "pregnant women arriving at the women's hospital at night face even greater hardships when they are referred and no immediate transport is available."