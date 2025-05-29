Uttarakhand launches India’s first dedicated yoga policy

DEHRADUN: After pioneering the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand has taken another groundbreaking step by becoming the first state in India to implement a dedicated Yoga Policy. The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led cabinet approved the landmark initiative on Wednesday, setting an ambitious goal to establish Uttarakhand as a global center for yoga and wellness.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated the government's commitment to this vision under the newly introduced Yoga Policy 2025. “We aim to create a robust yoga ecosystem in the state,” said officials. As part of the initiative, the state will establish five international yoga hubs and a Directorate of Yoga and Naturopathy to streamline efforts and ensure quality standards across institutions.

Shailesh Bagouli, Secretary to the Chief Minister, explained the policy's broader objective: promoting yoga as a tool for health and wellness across all sections of society. "Community-based special health programmes will be designed to cater to the needs of different age groups," he said.

The new policy places a strong emphasis on yoga tourism, seeking to position Uttarakhand as a leading international destination for holistic health. To achieve this, the government plans to implement stringent guidelines for yoga teaching institutions and integrate yoga education into school and college curricula. Capacity-building programmes in collaboration with national and global institutions will help train a large pool of qualified yoga experts.

The five new international yoga hubs will be set up at Jageshwar, Mukteshwar, Vyas Valley, Tehri Lake, and Kolidhek Lake. These will complement the existing infrastructure in Rishikesh, already a globally recognized yoga destination.

The proposed Directorate of Yoga and Naturopathy will be responsible for overseeing the registration, recognition, and regulation of yoga centres. It will also introduce a rating system to maintain standards and foster national and international partnerships in the field.

To encourage investment and growth in the yoga sector, the Dhami government has announced substantial incentives. Yoga centres established in hill regions will receive up to 50% of the project cost or a maximum of Rs 20 lakh as government grants. Those in the plains will be eligible for 25% or up to Rs 10 lakh.

Over the next five years, the government plans to invest Rs 35 crore in the initiative, with projections to generate over 13,000 jobs. Nearly 2,500 yoga teachers will be certified, and more than 10,000 yoga instructors are expected to gain employment under the policy framework.