Vikram Misri, US Dy Secretary of State reaffirm shared desire to maintain regional stability, peace

A statement by State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Landau reaffirmed the close partnership between the US and India, a key component of US foreign policy for the 21st century.

"The deputy secretary and the foreign secretary also reaffirmed their shared desire to maintain regional stability and peace," Bruce said.

Landau underscored the importance of fair and reciprocal market access to fostering economic growth and prosperity in both countries and emphasised the importance of enhanced cooperation on migration and counter-narcotics action, Bruce said.

The Indian Embassy said Misri and Landau agreed that tech-trade-talent will shape the India-US partnership in the 21st century.

They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the leadership's vision and to strengthen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, the embassy said.