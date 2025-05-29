Village Panchayat in Jharkhand passes resolution to reject witchcraft-related complaints

RANCHI: A village panchayat in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur has passed a resolution for not hearing any case related to witch-hunting.

According to the Gram Pradhan of Sarjamda village under Jamshedpur Block of Jamshedpur, the decision has been taken in the wake of the growing incidents of killing women and elders after branding them as witches during Panchayat meetings.

Not only that, the Gram Panchayat has also amended the rules of the traditional self-governance system, under which, if anyone approaches the Gram Sabha with a complaint accusing a woman or anybody of practicing black magic, his or her complaint will not be entertained.

As per the amended constitution, there is no such thing as a witch or witchcraft.

Gram Pradhan Suresh Hansda, also known as Manjhi Baba, informed that if someone comes to the Gram Sabha with an application accusing someone of being a witch, it is rejected outrightly and the person referred for counselling, during which, they are told that it is nothing but superstition.

“Not a single case of witchcraft has recorded in the region after the resolution was taken by the Gram Sabha a few years back, which clearly indicates that the purpose has been solved,” said Hansda.

Earlier, our forefathers were illiterate, who used to believe in such superstitions, but now after becoming literate, there should not be any space for such thing in society, he added.

“The resolution not taken orally, but in writing formally on the Panchayat register,” said Hansda.