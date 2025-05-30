Ahead of Amit Shah’s Poonch visit MLA calls government relief for Pak shelling victims ‘joke’

SRINAGAR: With Home Minister Amit Shah set to visit Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch, the worst hit by Pakistani shelling after Operation Sindoor, local MLAs have termed the current relief inadequate and demanded compensation of Rs 5 to 15 lakh for damaged houses.

He would also be submitting a representation to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the construction of underground bunkers for border dwellers on priority basis.

The Poonch district, including the town, remained in the line of fire of Pakistani troops for four days after Operation Sindoor. At least 13 civilians were killed and 75 others injured while hundreds of houses and structures were damaged in the cross-border shelling.

The Poonch district was the worst affected by the Pakistani shelling and for the first time, the shells landed in Surankote and adjoining areas, which were considered as safe zones and had remained unaffected by cross border shelling in the past.

MLA Poonch Aijaz Ahmad Jan said Pakistan troops rained shells in the border district causing damage to property and loss of lives.

The MLA, who belongs to NC, said the assessment of the damage is being done by the administration and it would be completed soon.