Ahead of Amit Shah’s Poonch visit MLA calls government relief for Pak shelling victims ‘joke’

SRINAGAR: With Home Minister Amit Shah set to visit Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch, the worst hit by Pakistani shelling after Operation Sindoor, local MLAs have termed the current relief inadequate and demanded compensation of Rs 5 to 15 lakh for damaged houses.
He would also be submitting a representation to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the construction of underground bunkers for border dwellers on priority basis.
The Poonch district, including the town, remained in the line of fire of Pakistani troops for four days after Operation Sindoor. At least 13 civilians were killed and 75 others injured while hundreds of houses and structures were damaged in the cross-border shelling.
The Poonch district was the worst affected by the Pakistani shelling and for the first time, the shells landed in Surankote and adjoining areas, which were considered as safe zones and had remained unaffected by cross border shelling in the past.
MLA Poonch Aijaz Ahmad Jan said Pakistan troops rained shells in the border district causing damage to property and loss of lives.
The MLA, who belongs to NC, said the assessment of the damage is being done by the administration and it would be completed soon.
Asked whether the government relief of Rs 1.30 lakh to fully damaged houses and Rs 6500 to 10000 to fully damaged houses during cross-border shelling was sufficient, the MLA said, “It was a joke. What will the border residents, whose houses have been damaged, do with the paltry sum?”.
“It takes a minimum of Rs 10-25 lakhs to construct a house and the government should increase the compensation to the affected population. The border residents, whose houses have been damaged in shelling, should be provided a compensation between Rs 5-15 lakhs to rebuild their homes. Although this money is not sufficient, they can atleast rebuild their homes where they can live and take shelter”.
The border residents across J&K, whose houses were damaged in Pakistani shelling, have been demanding adequate compensation to rebuild their damaged homes.
The MLA said even if a house is partially damaged in shelling, its base has been weakened after being hit by mortar or artillery shells, and it is unsafe for living. “The partially damaged houses have also to be rebuilt and they should also be categorised as fully damaged houses”.
Jan said had border residents been having underground bunkers, the loss of lives could have been minimized.
“Despite people repeatedly demanding the construction of bunkers, the administration never paid heed to their pleas. The availability of bunkers would have minimised loss of lives and prevented migration from the border areas during the recent military skirmishes between India and Pakistan militaries after Operation Sindoor”, he said.
The MLA said he would be submitting a representation to Home Minister Amit Shah, who would be visiting the Poonch in Friday to assess the damage caused by the Pakistani shelling.
“We will seek immediate construction of bunkers in border areas on priority basis. The bunkers will at least give a sense of security to the border dwellers and they can take refuge in the bunkers in case of an outbreak of hostilities between India and Pakistan again,” he said.