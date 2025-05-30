BJP-led Mahayuti restarts pension for those jailed during Emergency

MUMBAI: The BJP-led Maharashtra government on Friday issued the Government Resolution sanctioning Rs 28 crore to release the monthly Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 amount to those who were jailed during Emergency.

According to the state government, the Rs 5000 monthly amount will be paid to the person who was in prison for less than a month during Emergency while Rs 10,000 will be given to those who were in jail for more than a month.

In case of the death of the beneficiary who was jailed, half of the amount will be given to his or her next of kin. The Emergency was imposed by erstwhile late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in India.

The state government had approved a total of Rs 55 crore while out of this amount, GR issued to release Rs 28 crore to pension for the people who were arrested under MISA and DIR and jailed in Emergency.