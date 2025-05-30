BJP minority front to launch nationwide drive encouraging muslim women to join armed forces

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Minority Front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a nationwide campaign aimed at connecting educated Muslim girls and women with the armed forces. The campaign is scheduled to commence on 9 June, starting from Muslim-dominated areas across the country through community gatherings known as ‘Chaupals’, involving direct engagement with members of the Muslim community.

As part of the outreach, the BJP Minority Front will also organise a series of programmes across India to mark 11 years of the Modi government, highlighting flagship central schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat health card.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, Jamal Siddiqui, national president of the BJP’s Minority Morcha, said, “Our outreach is aimed at informing members of the Muslim community about the benefits of various government schemes. We will educate Muslim citizens, particularly women and girls, on how to access the Centre’s developmental and welfare programmes.”