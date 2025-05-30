BJP minority front to launch nationwide drive encouraging muslim women to join armed forces

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Minority Front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a nationwide campaign aimed at connecting educated Muslim girls and women with the armed forces. The campaign is scheduled to commence on 9 June, starting from Muslim-dominated areas across the country through community gatherings known as ‘Chaupals’, involving direct engagement with members of the Muslim community.
As part of the outreach, the BJP Minority Front will also organise a series of programmes across India to mark 11 years of the Modi government, highlighting flagship central schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat health card.
Speaking to TNIE on Friday, Jamal Siddiqui, national president of the BJP’s Minority Morcha, said, “Our outreach is aimed at informing members of the Muslim community about the benefits of various government schemes. We will educate Muslim citizens, particularly women and girls, on how to access the Centre’s developmental and welfare programmes.”
In an effort to emphasise constitutional values, the Minority Morcha will also distribute copies of the Indian Constitution among members of the Muslim community. “We believe in holding both the Constitution and the Quran both are vital for the growth of the community and the country,” Siddiqui stated. He added that Morcha workers and volunteers would assist senior citizens in obtaining Ayushman Bharat health cards as part of the initiative.
A central focus of the campaign is to inspire Muslim women and girls to consider careers in the armed forces, drawing on role models such as Sofia Qureshi, whom Siddiqui described as “a source of pride for both the community and the nation.”
Another key objective is to provide formal training and success guidance for Muslim women interested in joining initiatives like the Agniveer scheme and the National Cadet Corps (NCC). “We aim to empower Muslim women and girls by preparing them for these opportunities, enhancing their participation in national service and helping to bridge gender gaps,” Siddiqui added.
Additionally, awareness camps will be set up in Muslim-majority areas to disseminate information about army recruitment procedures, eligibility criteria, and related opportunities.
The BJP Minority Front views the initiative as both an empowerment drive and a step towards greater inclusion of Muslim women in national service.