Congress leader Salman Khurshid backs Article 370 abrogation during India delegation visit to Indonesia

NEW DELHI: Former External Affairs Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday praised the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that its repeal has ushered in prosperity and democratic progress to the region.
"Kashmir had a major problem for a long time. Much of that was reflected in the thinking of the government in an article called 370 of the Constitution, which somehow gave the impression that it was separate from the rest of the country. But Article 370 was abrogated and it was finally put to an end," Khurshid said. He was addressing the members of Indonesian think tanks and academia as part of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation.
“Subsequently, there was an election with 65 per cent participation. There's an elected government in Kashmir today, and therefore, for people to want to undo everything that has the prosperity that has come to Kashmir. It would not be advisable,” Khurshid added.
The delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha reached Jakarta Wednesday as part of India’s diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor. The delegation also comprises Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Brij Lal (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP),and Hemang Joshi and former ambassador of India to France and Bahrain Mohan Kumar.
On Khurshid’s assertion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that indeed, after the abrogation of the Article, the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are part of the progress and the political process. “Anyone who understands the reality on the ground will not spread false propaganda like the Congress. It is true that after the abrogation of Article 370, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have become partners in progress, prosperity, and the political process. You will recall that local body elections, which never happened before, have now been conducted. Elections for the assembly and parliament have also taken place. Along with this, the supremacy of separatists and terrorists collapsed.”
Referring to Khurshid’s statement, the BJP spokesperson attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Hope Congress does not designate Salman Khurshid as “Super Pravakta” after he has busted their narrative on 370. He said, “Art 370 gave outsiders the impression J&K was separate from India, but its abrogation, high voter turnout & elected govt prove it is integral to India. Will Rahul Gandhi admit Art 370 was his family blunder and even Salman Khurshid has now lauded its removal !,” he posted on ‘X’.