Congress leader Salman Khurshid backs Article 370 abrogation during India delegation visit to Indonesia

NEW DELHI: Former External Affairs Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday praised the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that its repeal has ushered in prosperity and democratic progress to the region.

"Kashmir had a major problem for a long time. Much of that was reflected in the thinking of the government in an article called 370 of the Constitution, which somehow gave the impression that it was separate from the rest of the country. But Article 370 was abrogated and it was finally put to an end," Khurshid said. He was addressing the members of Indonesian think tanks and academia as part of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation.

“Subsequently, there was an election with 65 per cent participation. There's an elected government in Kashmir today, and therefore, for people to want to undo everything that has the prosperity that has come to Kashmir. It would not be advisable,” Khurshid added.

The delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha reached Jakarta Wednesday as part of India’s diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor. The delegation also comprises Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Brij Lal (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP),and Hemang Joshi and former ambassador of India to France and Bahrain Mohan Kumar.