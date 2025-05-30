Dhankhar pats decision on census, says will promote social justice

“It will satisfy people’s aspirations. It is a very broad decision of the government,” a statement quoted Dhankhar as saying. The Vice President said that far from being divisive, the data if gathered with care would unify rather than fragment society.

“Some people are debating it. We are mature minds. How can information collected by itself be a source of the problem? It is like getting your body MRI. You will know about it when you stand. People will realise. And this mechanism will transform abstract constitutional commitments to equality into measurable, accountable policy outcomes,” he said.

Affirming that India’s developmental goals hinge on evidence-based planning, Dhankhar noted that the journey towards becoming a developed nation must be marked by statistical insights and milestones grounded in data. “In togetherness, we must create a nation that thinks empirically ... but is driven by hardcore evidence,” he said.

Dhankhar called for the timely and relevant collection and use of data in policy-making, stressing that statistics is about much more than just numbers.