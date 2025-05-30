Don’t use '100%' claims in food labelling and promotions, misleading for consumers: FSSAI

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a strong advisory against the use of the term “100%” in food labelling and promotional materials, citing its potential to mislead consumers.

The apex food regulator has directed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to refrain from using the term on food labels, packaging, and promotional content, due to its ambiguity and potential for misinterpretation under existing regulatory provisions.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the FSSAI highlighted a noticeable rise in the use of “100%” on food product labels and advertising platforms. The authority emphasised that the term is not defined under current regulations and can create a misleading impression among consumers.

According to the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, the term “100%” is neither defined nor referenced under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, or any rules and regulations made thereunder.