Five workers killed, 27 injured in blast at firecracker unit in Punjab’s Muktsar

CHANDIGARH: Five persons were killed and 27 others injured in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Fatuhiwala village in Punjab’s Muktsar district in the early hours of Friday.
According to sources, the explosion occurred around 1 a.m., when approximately 40 workers, most of them migrant labourers, were present at the unit.
The blast led to the complete collapse of the factory structure. The labourers were engaged in the production and packaging of firecrackers at the time.
A worker said that most of them were resting after completing their night shift when a sudden loud explosion occurred, trapping several under the debris.
A police official said that, so far, four bodies have been recovered from the rubble, and 27 injured persons have been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, for treatment. He added that the factory was licensed and located in agricultural fields, away from residential areas. “The case will be thoroughly investigated,” the official said.
Officials said an unspecified explosion triggered the collapse of the structure.
Emergency services and rescue teams remained at the site for hours after the incident, continuing to clear the debris and search for any individuals who might still be trapped.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Muktsar, Akhil Chaudhary, said initial information indicated that the blast occurred in the cracker manufacturing area of the factory. “Due to the explosion, the building collapsed. Prima facie, it appears that the deaths were caused by structural damage rather than fire,” he said.