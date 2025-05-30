Five workers killed, 27 injured in blast at firecracker unit in Punjab’s Muktsar

CHANDIGARH: Five persons were killed and 27 others injured in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Fatuhiwala village in Punjab’s Muktsar district in the early hours of Friday.

According to sources, the explosion occurred around 1 a.m., when approximately 40 workers, most of them migrant labourers, were present at the unit.

The blast led to the complete collapse of the factory structure. The labourers were engaged in the production and packaging of firecrackers at the time.

A worker said that most of them were resting after completing their night shift when a sudden loud explosion occurred, trapping several under the debris.