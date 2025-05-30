Five workers killed, 34 injured in blast at firecracker unit in Punjab’s Muktsar

CHANDIGARH: Five people were killed and 34 injured after a blast led to the collapse of a double-storey firecracker factory at Fatuhiwala village in Punjab’s Muktsar district in the early hours of Thursday.
Sources said the explosion occurred around 1 a.m. when approximately 40 workers, mostly migrant labourers, were inside the factory engaged in production and packaging of firecrackers.
The force of the explosion was so intense that it brought down the entire building, trapping many under the debris. Most of the workers were migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed.
A worker said that at the time of the explosion, many of them were sleeping after completing their night shift. “All of a sudden we heard a loud explosion and many of us got trapped under the debris,” he said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police of Lambi, Jaspal Singh, said that five bodies had been retrieved from the rubble and 34 injured persons had been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda.
He confirmed that the factory was licensed and situated in the fields, away from the residential area. “The case will be thoroughly investigated,” he said.
He added, “Three bodies were recovered during the night, and two more in the early morning hours. Once the injured are stable, we will record their statements to ascertain the exact cause of the blast. Strict action will be taken as per the law. The factories department has also been informed and their team will soon visit the site to examine any violations under the Factories Act.”
According to officials, an unspecified explosion triggered the collapse.
Emergency services and rescue teams remained on the spot for hours after the incident, continuing to clear the rubble and search for anyone who might still be trapped.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Muktsar, Akhil Chaudhary, said that based on initial information, the blast occurred in the firecracker manufacturing area of the factory, which had two separate units, one for manufacturing and another for packaging. Some workers were sleeping while others were still packaging firecrackers when the explosion took place.
“Due to the explosion, the building collapsed. Prima facie, it appears that the explosion was caused by materials used in firecracker manufacturing, and the deaths resulted from structural damage rather than fire,” he said.
“The forensic team will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause. Preliminary information suggests that the workers had recently shifted to this location for employment. We have directed the concerned department to verify the records and provide details about the factory’s operations.”
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded immediate compensation for all those killed and injured in the tragic blast. He visited the injured at AIIMS Bathinda and inquired about their well-being.
He said it was unfortunate that the district administration had not yet provided support to the affected families. “The injured are workers who have been abandoned by the factory owner and need financial support immediately,” he said.
While interacting with some of the survivors, it was revealed that the unit had not installed any safety mechanisms.
Badal called for a thorough probe into the incident and said action should also be taken against those who had allowed the factory to start production without installing the required statutory safety measures. He also demanded that all the injured persons receive free medical treatment throughout their stay at AIIMS.
Badal also visited the Civil Hospital at Badal village, where five injured persons had been admitted. He interacted with their families and spoke to doctors to ascertain their condition.