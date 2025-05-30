Fixation on size of economy alone not helping; investment not picking up: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the government over the state of the economy, saying fixation on its size gets headlines but consumption is tepid and investment momentum is just not picking up.

Congress general secretary, in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said first the NITI Aayog CEO makes a claim on the size of the Indian economy which apparently surpassed Japan's "just as he was speaking".

"Then a member of the NITI Aayog contradicts its CEO and presents a more realistic picture," he said.

"Now the Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog takes a completely different line saying that his colleagues were using the wrong standard for comparison and that actually India's economy is already half the size of that of the USA," Ramesh said.

"This fixation on the size of the economy alone is not helping. It gets headlines but meanwhile consumption is tepid and investment momentum is just not picking up," the Congress leader said.