Former PA of ex-Congress minister detained in Rajasthan on suspicion of spying for Pakistan

JAIPUR: Security agencies on Wednesday detained Shakur Khan, a former personal assistant to ex-Congress minister Saleh Mohammad, from the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on serious charges of espionage and involvement in anti-national activities.

He was taken into custody from the government office of the Employment Department, where he is currently posted.

According to sources, Shakur Khan is accused of traveling to Pakistan multiple times without informing the authorities and allegedly engaging in activities that posed a threat to national security.

Following his detention, he was brought to Jaipur, where a joint interrogation by central and state intelligence agencies is currently underway.