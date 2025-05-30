Former PA of ex-Congress minister detained in Rajasthan on suspicion of spying for Pakistan

JAIPUR: Security agencies on Wednesday detained Shakur Khan, a former personal assistant to ex-Congress minister Saleh Mohammad, from the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on serious charges of espionage and involvement in anti-national activities.
He was taken into custody from the government office of the Employment Department, where he is currently posted.
According to sources, Shakur Khan is accused of traveling to Pakistan multiple times without informing the authorities and allegedly engaging in activities that posed a threat to national security.
Following his detention, he was brought to Jaipur, where a joint interrogation by central and state intelligence agencies is currently underway.
The matter has sparked a strong political reaction. Union Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, addressing the media on Thursday, said, “I have come to know through media reports that the former personal assistant of ex-minister Saleh Mohammad has been detained on charges of espionage. This is undoubtedly a matter of serious concern. A thorough investigation will be conducted, and all linked sources will be examined. Anyone compromising national security must face strict consequences.”
Shakur Khan, a resident of Jaisalmer, previously served as the personal secretary to Congress leader and former minister Saleh Mohammad, a prominent political figure in the region, in 2008.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that Shakur Khan had allegedly visited Pakistan at least seven times in recent years. These frequent visits and his suspicious behaviour reportedly raised red flags for intelligence agencies, leading to his detention.
The case has brought the spotlight back on issues of internal security and the vulnerability of sensitive government posts. Further developments are awaited as interrogation continues.