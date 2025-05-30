Gujarat mandates female cops on girls’ school trips to boost safety

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Police has mandated the presence of two uniformed policemen on all school trips, linking security directly to student safety. When female students are involved, the directive tightens to require female officers alongside their male counterparts.

This move aims to safeguard students during educational outings while strengthening ties between youth and law enforcement.

Following directives from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister at the recent DGP-IGP Conference-2024, Gujarat’s State Police Chief Vikas Sahay has announced a stringent new safety protocol.

Effective immediately, all school-organised trips, tours, picnics, and visits across government, semi-government, and private institutions must include the presence of two uniformed policemen.

The rule intensifies when girl students are involved, mandating the accompaniment of women police officers to ensure their protection, says DGP Office Official Press Release.