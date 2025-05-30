Gujarat mandates female cops on girls’ school trips to boost safety

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Police has mandated the presence of two uniformed policemen on all school trips, linking security directly to student safety. When female students are involved, the directive tightens to require female officers alongside their male counterparts.
This move aims to safeguard students during educational outings while strengthening ties between youth and law enforcement.
Following directives from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister at the recent DGP-IGP Conference-2024, Gujarat’s State Police Chief Vikas Sahay has announced a stringent new safety protocol.
Effective immediately, all school-organised trips, tours, picnics, and visits across government, semi-government, and private institutions must include the presence of two uniformed policemen.
The rule intensifies when girl students are involved, mandating the accompaniment of women police officers to ensure their protection, says DGP Office Official Press Release.
School principals are now tasked with coordinating directly with local police stations to fulfil this requirement. To enforce the order, DGP Vikas Sahay has instructed the Principal Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education to issue clear directives for prompt implementation statewide.
This move aims not only to guarantee student safety during educational outings but also to strengthen trust and foster a cooperative relationship between students and law enforcement.
Earlier, after the tragic Harni boat accident in Vadodara, where 14 lives, including 12 children and two teachers, were lost on 18 January 2024, the Gujarat government moved swiftly to tighten school trip regulations for the 2024–25 academic session.
The government announced new mandatory guidelines which require all schools in the state to obtain prior approval before organising any trips. This includes a strict rule to report every trip to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and the local police station at least 15 days in advance.
These measures are a direct response to the Harni tragedy, where New Sunrise School’s picnic ended in disaster at Harni Lake, underlining the urgent need for enhanced safety and accountability in school excursions across Gujarat.