'I'm ready to contest Bihar assembly polls, it will benefit NDA': Union minister Chirag Paswan

PATNA: Union minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday created a flutter in Bihar's political circles by hinting that he would contest the upcoming assembly elections due in October-November.

Talking to the media in Vaishali district, Chirag said, “If my party is ready, I am ready to contest the assembly elections. It is conducting a survey in different assembly constituencies. Both my party and the NDA will benefit if I contest the election.”

“It is not a pretence; my party is giving serious thought to the matter. It is not only a matter of personal ambition, but part of the broader strategy of the LJP (RV) and NDA. My party will be able to win more seats if I contest the assembly elections, helping the NDA too. My party wants to improve its strike rate in the assembly elections and there are several instances when it has been seen that any senior leader of the party contesting elections leaves an impact on the entire organisation,” he added.