India snubs US, says no talks on trade, tariff for ceasefire

NEW DELHI: India has rejected any link between US tariffs and recent ceasefire discussions with Pakistan. This came in response to the US administration submitting before a New York federal court in a written filing that President Donald Trump used trade access as an incentive to “avert a full-scale war” between India and Pakistan and broker a ceasefire.

“From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the time of cessation on May 10, there was conversation between India and the US. But the issue of tariffs never came up in these discussions,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

He also addressed a question on Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggesting visa restrictions for officials from countries accused of censoring Americans. “We are aware of the comments and are evaluating the implications for Indian officials. Visa policies are sovereign matters, and we respect that principle,” he said.

India has urged the US to ensure timely and merit-based issuance of student visas, following reports that the US has paused scheduling new interviews for international students under the F, M, and J visa categories. The appeal comes amid growing concerns over potential delays, especially as Washington considers tightening social media scrutiny for visa applicants.

“We are looking at the situation. A visa is a sovereign right of a country. We would like to urge the US to give visas in time for students on merit,” Jaiswal said.