India snubs US, says no talks on trade, tariff for ceasefire

NEW DELHI: India has rejected any link between US tariffs and recent ceasefire discussions with Pakistan. This came in response to the US administration submitting before a New York federal court in a written filing that President Donald Trump used trade access as an incentive to “avert a full-scale war” between India and Pakistan and broker a ceasefire.
“From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the time of cessation on May 10, there was conversation between India and the US. But the issue of tariffs never came up in these discussions,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.
He also addressed a question on Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggesting visa restrictions for officials from countries accused of censoring Americans. “We are aware of the comments and are evaluating the implications for Indian officials. Visa policies are sovereign matters, and we respect that principle,” he said.
India has urged the US to ensure timely and merit-based issuance of student visas, following reports that the US has paused scheduling new interviews for international students under the F, M, and J visa categories. The appeal comes amid growing concerns over potential delays, especially as Washington considers tightening social media scrutiny for visa applicants.
“We are looking at the situation. A visa is a sovereign right of a country. We would like to urge the US to give visas in time for students on merit,” Jaiswal said.
The Trump administration’s directive to suspend new appointment slots for student and exchange visitor visa applicants has sparked uncertainty for thousands of international students preparing to start their academic programs in the US.
Reports quoting recent communication from the US State Department said consular officials have been instructed to halt scheduling new interviews until further notice, while procedures are being revised to include broader social media background checks. Platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and X may be scrutinised for national security considerations.
India, which sent nearly 330,000 students to the US in the 2023–24 academic year, could be one of the countries most impacted by this move. International students in the US contribute significantly to the American economy, with their annual economic impact estimated at $43.8 billion, according to the NAFSA: Association of International Educators.
“The welfare of Indian students abroad remains a top priority for the Government of India,” Jaiswal added. “While the issuance of visas is a sovereign function, we hope that
the applications of Indian students will be considered on merit and that they will be able to join their academic programs on time.”
The MEA spokesperson also confirmed that 1,080 Indian nationals have been deported from the US since January 2025, with 62% returning on commercial flights. The government reiterated that nationality is verified before repatriation to ensure proper procedure.