India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: EAM Jaishankar

GUJARAT: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday asserted that India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, and those who "sponsor, nurture and utilise" terrorism should be made to pay a heavy price.

Speaking at a convocation ceremony of foreign students of Parul University, a private varsity here, he also commented that it has become a "fashion in some quarters to openly become transactional" in international relations.

"In Pahalgam (terror attack) what we saw was an attempt to devastate the tourism economy of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well as an evil design to bring (about) religious discord," the minister said.

"The barbarity of the killings required an exemplary response, which was delivered by destroying terrorist command centres, especially in Bahawalpur and Muridke.

It is imperative that those who sponsor, nurture and utilize terrorism for their ends are made to pay a high cost," he added.

Times have changed, and epicentres of terrorism are no longer "immune" (to retaliation), Jaishankar said, adding that India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism was manifest through its actions.