Jaipur Diary | Akbar-Amer princess marriage a lie: Governor

On the eve of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde claimed at a public event that foreigners distorted India’s early history. He claimed the marriage between Akbar and Amer Princess Jodha was “a complete lie”, citing its absence from the Akbarnama. He also dismissed the widely circulated story of Maharana Pratap sending a treaty letter to Akbar as “misleading.” According to Bagde, Indian students have been taught more about Akbar than Maharana Pratap, but thanks to the new National Education Policy, the “truth” is now being restored. He has also said that those converting to other religions do so out of fear.

Beniwal’s Jaipur rally shakes Bhajanlal govt

Nagaur MP and RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal turned Jaipur into a sea of angry youth last weekend as thousands gathered for his Yuva Aakrosh Maharally. Fuming over the 2021 SI recruitment scam, Beniwal demanded the cancellation of the exam and the dissolution of RPSC. The sit-in at Jaipur’s Shaheed Smarak exploded into a full-blown political flashpoint this Sunday. Insiders claim the turnout even surpassed PM Modi’s recent rally, catching the BJP government off guard. Now, the Bhajanlal Sharma administration is in a fix —if they concede, Beniwal will take the credit; if they delay, public anger will intensify.

‘199 curse’ strikes Raj Assembly once again!

Once again, the Rajasthan Assembly is stuck at 199 MLAs after BJP’s Kanwarlal Meena lost his seat due to a conviction for a crime. Despite bypolls and general elections, the magical 200 figure won’t stick. Since 2001, not once have all 200 MLAs stayed in the House for a full term. Deaths, disqualifications, resignations – there’s always an excuse. Some blame politics, others point to the Assembly’s “jinxed” building, allegedly built on a cremation ground. Gangajal rituals, tantriks, closed gates, and even astrologers have been resorted to, but the curse lives on. The big question continues to mystify: Why can’t Raj ever keep a full House?

