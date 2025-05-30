One killed, another injured as car rams into tractor-trolley in Rajasthan

JAISALMER: An advocate was killed in a collision between a car and a tractor-trolley here, the police said on Friday, adding that a police officer had also sustained injuries.

Advocate Genaram and SI Bhomaram were on their way from Jaisalmer to attend a wedding in Ramdevra when their car rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley near Basanpeer village.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where the advocate succumbed to critical injuries, the police said.

The injured police officer is being treated at the district hospital.