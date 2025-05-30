One-third of world's tobacco users in Southeast Asia; prevalence of smokeless tobacco use high: WHO

NEW DELHI: With one-third of the world’s tobacco users, Southeast Asia is the epicentre of the global tobacco epidemic, said the WHO on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on Friday.

Most concerning is the prevalence of smokeless tobacco use, with the Region accounting for over 280 million users, or 77% of the global total, the World Health Organisation said.

“Tobacco use remains the single most preventable cause of death worldwide and is a leading risk factor for noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory illness,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director for the WHO South-East Asia Region.

She said the Region, which includes India, continues to bear a mammoth share of the global tobacco burden, with some 411 million adult tobacco users across the eleven countries.

Yet, she said, there is a reason to be hopeful.

Between 2000 and 2022, tobacco use among adult men and women in the region declined from 68.9% to 43.7%, and from 33.5% to 9.4% respectively, she said.

“These significant reductions are the result of sustained, evidence-based tobacco control efforts led by governments, civil society, and public health advocates. Our collective resolve is paying off. We are on track to meet the NCD Global Target of a 30% relative reduction in tobacco use prevalence by 2025 among people aged 15 years and older, compared to 2010 levels. In fact, we are projected to achieve a 34% reduction, a rare and remarkable accomplishment,” she said.

However, these gains must not breed complacency, she said.