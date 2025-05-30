Operation Sindoor not over yet: PM Modi outlines India’s bold anti-terror strategy

Delivering a strong message on national security, the Prime Minister stated, “India has made its position clear, every terrorist attack will be avenged.”

“Our armed forces will decide the timing and method of the response,” he asserted.

Rejecting the threat of nuclear retaliation as a deterrent, Modi said, “Today’s India does not fear the atomic bomb, nor will it base its decisions on such threats.”

He added that India would no longer accept the excuse of state and non-state actors behind terrorism and that the masterminds and the regimes supporting them would be treated alike.

Referring to India’s strong military response through Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister said the entire world had witnessed the anger of the country’s daughters and sisters through the operation. “Our forces entered deep into Pakistan and destroyed terrorist hideouts. The Indian Army’s valour forced the Pakistani military to come on its knees and plead for a ceasefire.”

He added that Operation Sindoor had not ended, it had only paused.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had an emotional interaction with the bereaved family of Shubham Dwivedi at the Kanpur airport. He met Shubham’s widow Aishanya, mother Seema, and father Sanjay Dwivedi.

Focusing on the importance of self-reliance in the defence sector, Modi said that India’s weapons and missiles had caused devastation in the enemy country. He emphasised that achieving self-reliance was crucial not only for the economy but also for national pride.

He recalled that India once heavily depended on other countries for its military needs. “That is why we launched the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, to free the country from this dependence,” he said.

The Prime Minister credited India’s growing defence capabilities to the resolve of a self-reliant nation, which played a key role in the success of recent military operations.

He claimed that Uttar Pradesh was playing a vital role in making the country self-reliant in the defence sector. The PM highlighted that the UP Defence Corridor was attracting major investment, Kanpur’s ordnance factories had been given commercial status, Amethi’s Korba ordnance factory was manufacturing AK-203 rifles, and BrahMos missiles, used effectively during Operation Sindoor, were set to be manufactured in Lucknow.

“UP is going to be the front runner in defence export in the days to come,” said the PM.