Pahalgam terror attack mastermind, LeT commander Saifullah Kasuri seen at Lahore rally

Saifullah Kasuri, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and the alleged mastermind behind the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has reportedly been seen in Lahore, Pakistan, according to India Today.

Kasuri was spotted participating in an anti-India rally organized by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML). Also present at the event was Talha Saeed, son of LeT founder and UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, the report claimed.

Kasuri is believed to have played a key role in planning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which the Indian government has linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a known offshoot of LeT.

Videos circulating online allegedly show Kasuri chanting anti-India and jihadist slogans during the rally in Lahore. In the footage, he is also heard referring to terrorists killed in India’s Operation Sindoor as “martyrs.”

“I was accused of masterminding the Pahalgam attack. Now, my name is known across the world,” Kasuri reportedly said during his speech at the rally in Pakistan’s Punjab province.