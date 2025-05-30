President Droupadi Murmu confers 15 nurses with the Florence Nightingale Award

NEW DELHI: A prolific academic, Dr Banu M R, a PhD in nursing, who has authored textbooks, published numerous research articles, and is currently serving as an Assistant Nursing Superintendent at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, is among the 15 nurses and ANMs, who were conferred with the prestigious National Florence Nightingale award-2025 by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

She is also acknowledged for demonstrating exemplary leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging as a role model for her peers, and playing a pivotal role in establishing the Neuro Rehabilitation Centre and developing a comprehensive intervention package for tobacco cessation during her 25-year nursing career.

A health educator, Valiveti Subhavathi, started her journey as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) at a primary health centre in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh and slowly rose to the position of management instructor, from which she retired this year after 39 years of exemplary service.

Known for her creative health awareness campaigns, for which she wrote and sang songs, Subhavathi has also been awarded at the district level for being the best health educator and performer.

K Alamelu Mangayarkarasi, a staff nurse at the government hospital, Srivilliputhur – Sub-District Hospital, Tamil Nadu, who played a key role in enhancing obstetrical and family welfare services, as well as in the establishment of the Orthopaedic Operation Theatre, is also among the nurses and ANMs, who were honoured for their exemplary service in strengthening public health delivery and their unwavering commitment to promoting the welfare of the community.