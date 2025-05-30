President Droupadi Murmu confers 15 nurses with the Florence Nightingale Award

NEW DELHI: A prolific academic, Dr Banu M R, a PhD in nursing, who has authored textbooks, published numerous research articles, and is currently serving as an Assistant Nursing Superintendent at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, is among the 15 nurses and ANMs, who were conferred with the prestigious National Florence Nightingale award-2025 by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.
She is also acknowledged for demonstrating exemplary leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging as a role model for her peers, and playing a pivotal role in establishing the Neuro Rehabilitation Centre and developing a comprehensive intervention package for tobacco cessation during her 25-year nursing career.
A health educator, Valiveti Subhavathi, started her journey as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) at a primary health centre in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh and slowly rose to the position of management instructor, from which she retired this year after 39 years of exemplary service.
Known for her creative health awareness campaigns, for which she wrote and sang songs, Subhavathi has also been awarded at the district level for being the best health educator and performer.
K Alamelu Mangayarkarasi, a staff nurse at the government hospital, Srivilliputhur – Sub-District Hospital, Tamil Nadu, who played a key role in enhancing obstetrical and family welfare services, as well as in the establishment of the Orthopaedic Operation Theatre, is also among the nurses and ANMs, who were honoured for their exemplary service in strengthening public health delivery and their unwavering commitment to promoting the welfare of the community.
Mangayarkarasi, who now serves as a Nursing Officer at the Government Hospital in Srivilliputhur, Tamil Nadu, has also received an award from the district authorities for her outstanding contribution towards improving accessibility to health and family welfare services to the tribal communities in Nilgiris District.
Apart from them, two nurses from Delhi and one from Puducherry received the award at the glittering ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The award was instituted by the Union Health Ministry in 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to society.
One nurse each from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Maharashtra, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and West Bengal was selected for the prestigious award.
The national award is given to outstanding nursing personnel in central, state/Union Territories and voluntary organisations.
Each award includes a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000, and a medal symbolising the nation’s gratitude for the invaluable service rendered by the health warriors.
Among the awardees is L S Manimozhi, a Public Health Nursing Officer under the National Programs for Control of Blindness in Puducherry. She was recognised for her dedication and compassion, especially during times of adversity, such as navigating difficult terrain without proper transportation during cyclones.
She was credited for showing exceptional resilience and unwavering commitment to delivering critical support and care to those in need.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda congratulated the awardees, saying, "This well-deserved recognition celebrates your dedication to serving humanity and will motivate you to keep making a positive impact."
“Our nurses are the pillars of India's healthcare system, saving countless lives daily,” he added.
The awardees also included two nurses from Delhi.
Dimple Arora, Senior Nursing Officer at Dr RML Hospital, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, volunteered as a relief team member during disasters such as Leh flash floods, H1N1, and swine flu outbreaks. In her 27 years of experience, she is known for her sincerity and dedication during challenging situations. She has undergone various training programs to ensure she delivers the best possible care and keeps her knowledge and skills up-to-date.
The other awardee is Major General Sheena P D, Additional Director General, Military Nursing Service. She has an illustrious career spanning 39 years and holds a Diploma in Oncology Nursing and a Postgraduate Diploma in Health Management.
A pioneer in oncology nursing and a recognised expert in stoma care, she is widely respected for her exemplary leadership and outstanding communication skills. Her compassion, commitment, determination, and dedication have consistently driven improvements in nursing education and service standards.
Her meritorious service has been recognised through numerous awards and letters of appreciation.
Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel were also present.
According to the health ministry, the government has taken transformative steps to strengthen the nursing and midwifery profession across the country.
The recent enactment of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Act will mark a significant milestone in modernising nursing education and regulatory frameworks.
Additionally, establishing 157 nursing colleges co-located with medical colleges demonstrates the Government’s commitment to building a skilled and competent nursing workforce.
“These initiatives collectively pave the way for a robust healthcare system, ensuring better health outcomes for all citizens through a well-equipped and empowered nursing workforce,” the ministry said.