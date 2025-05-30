Rain disrupts normal life across Tripura and Manipur, authorities issue red alert for three districts

AGARTHALA: Heavy rain threw normal life out of gear across several parts of Tripura on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more intense showers over the next 24 hours. The state capital, Agartala, recorded 25 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to officials.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by squally winds reaching speeds of 50–60 km/h across the state due to a deep depression over the Northwest Bay of Bengal. In response, a red alert was issued for Sepahijala, West Tripura, and Khowai districts on Thursday.
An official from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirmed that while all eight districts recorded rainfall, no major damage to property or loss of life has been reported. “Despite intermittent downpours, there is no report of flooding. However, normal life is partially affected with people preferring to remain indoors,” the official said.
District administrations have been put on alert and are prepared to respond to any emergency arising from potential flooding.
Meanwhile, flight operations at Agartala Airport were impacted on Thursday, with two Kolkata-bound flights cancelled due to poor weather. However, services resumed normally on Friday, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
Authorities continue to monitor the situation as weather conditions remain unstable.
Heavy rain floods Imphal, rivers rise across Manipur
Heavy rain lashing Manipur for the past two days has disrupted normal life in several parts of the state, particularly in the capital city Imphal, where waterlogging was reported from multiple areas on Friday.
Officials said traffic movement was affected in Kakwa, Thangmeiband, and Sagolband areas in Imphal West district due to severe water accumulation. The water levels of key rivers, including the Imphal and Serou rivers, have also risen significantly, prompting concern across the valley.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast heavy rainfall across various parts of the state, especially in the southern districts of Chandel, Churachandpur, Pherzawl, and portions of Kakching and Thoubal.
According to the IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Imphal, the border town of Moreh recorded the state’s highest rainfall on Thursday with 102 mm, followed by Kamjong (96 mm), Chandel (76 mm), and Ukhrul (60.8 mm).
In response to the situation, the Deputy Commissioner of Senapati district issued a public notice citing a forecast from the National Weather Forecasting Centre warning of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds through Friday. The notice urged residents to remain alert and avoid all non-essential travel and outdoor activities, especially near flood-prone zones, rivers, and steep slopes, until conditions improve.
Meanwhile, Chandel District Police issued an advisory cautioning people against fishing or venturing near the Chakpi riverbanks, where water levels have surged due to continuous downpours.
Authorities across the state remain on high alert as heavy rainfall is expected to continue through June 3.