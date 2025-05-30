Rain disrupts normal life across Tripura and Manipur, authorities issue red alert for three districts

AGARTHALA: Heavy rain threw normal life out of gear across several parts of Tripura on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more intense showers over the next 24 hours. The state capital, Agartala, recorded 25 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to officials.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by squally winds reaching speeds of 50–60 km/h across the state due to a deep depression over the Northwest Bay of Bengal. In response, a red alert was issued for Sepahijala, West Tripura, and Khowai districts on Thursday.

An official from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirmed that while all eight districts recorded rainfall, no major damage to property or loss of life has been reported. “Despite intermittent downpours, there is no report of flooding. However, normal life is partially affected with people preferring to remain indoors,” the official said.

District administrations have been put on alert and are prepared to respond to any emergency arising from potential flooding.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Agartala Airport were impacted on Thursday, with two Kolkata-bound flights cancelled due to poor weather. However, services resumed normally on Friday, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as weather conditions remain unstable.