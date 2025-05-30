IndiGo asked to end partnership with Turkish Airlines within three months

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Friday gave Indigo Airlines permission to use aircraft from Turkish Airlines for a three-month period, which ends on August 31, 2025.

This was done to avoid inconvenience to passengers and would be a one-time and final extension, the regulator said in a statement.

Currently, IndiGo is operating two B777-300 ER aircraft under damp lease from Turkish Airlines, and the current lease is set to expire on May 31. IndiGo had earlier requested an extension upto six months till November 30, 2025.

The DGCA said, “In order to avoid passenger inconvenience due to immediate flight disruption, Indigo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of three months upto 31.08.2025 for these damp-leased aircraft, based on the undertaking from the airline that, they will terminate the damp lease with Turkish Airline within this extension period, and shall not seek any further extension for these operations.”

The damp lease agreement is a system where the lessee will be responsible for providing the cabin crew while the lessor supplies the aircraft, flight crew and maintenance services.